Friday, March 25, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Odinga, has refused to heed his brother’s plea to withdraw from the Siaya senatorial race.

Raila has been persuading his elder brother to shelve his senatorial ambitions and focus on popularizing his presidential bid ahead of his titanic battle with Deputy President William Ruto.

However, Oburu has remained adamant and is not budging, something that is giving Raila sleepless nights since it might complicate his State House bid.

Already, Oburu has made the ODM nomination application and is ready to battle it out with architect Julius Okinda and Tony Yogo in party primaries scheduled next month.

While Oburu is under pressure to step aside over fears that the party would rig his competitors out in the forthcoming nominations, the EALA legislator argues that the push to have him bow out is well orchestrated by his opponents who have sensed defeat.

“They should be prepared for a grueling battle ahead of next month’s party primaries,’’ the 78-year-old politician said.

While exuding confidence that he will beat them hands down to win the Siaya senatorial seat, Oburu assured his competitors that he will not leave him out in the government that would be formed after the August 9 elections.

“As the elder brother to Raila, I will have easy access to the State House when he succeeds Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I will be able to ensure that Siaya people are not left out in the distribution of national resources.

Oburu, who has received the backing of his in-law Ida Odinga, told his competitors not to take his relationship with his younger brother as a tool to fight him.

