Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is oozing confidence ahead of the August election, saying he will beat Raila Odinga hands down.

Speaking in Kitui County yesterday, Ruto asked Ukambani residents to help him send the ODM leader to his Bondo village for retirement come August.

He noted that it was time for the old man to peacefully exit active politics, saying he does not have an agenda anymore.

The DP offered to give Raila a free wheelbarrow ride back to Bondo where he belongs come August.

“So, you really want to tell me that this guy who has been around for all this while with nothing to show for is the guy they want to impose on us at 80 years to rule us?” Ruto posed.

“I want you people of Kangundo to put him on a wheelbarrow and transport him back to Bondo,” William Ruto said.

At the same time, the UDA presidential flag bearer urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to reconsider his decision to join the Azimio la Umoja coalition whose Raila Odinga is the defacto presidential aspirant since he is not being taken seriously by the old man.

“So I want to send you to Kalonzo. Tell him to stop being taken round in corners and cross over to Hustler nation,” Ruto said.

