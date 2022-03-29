Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Aspiring Embu County Woman Representative Evangeline Mukua, has finally ditched President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, citing frustrations.

In a statement, Evangeline noted that she had given up on being in the party despite having stood behind president Uhuru since the time no one wanted to hear about Uhuru and his regime

“I can’t fight anymore, Many people know that I have been Ambassador of President Uhuru Kenyatta since times in memorial when HE was In KANU, then TNA, then Jubilee Party K. I have fought for the President even when nobody wanted to hear about Jubilee Party and the President,” said Evangeline.

She further claimed that she was chased away from Runyejes so as not to attend Jubilee party meetings by official members.

“Me I have voluntarily supported President Uhuru Kenyatta, but this cartel Only God knows. Anyway, I have fought the fight, nimeshidwa kabisa. Nimewaachia Jubilee party Embu, waendeleeeee, yesterday they chased me from Runyenjes and said that I should not attend their meeting,” she claimed.

Mukua is scouting for a new party that she will use to vie for the Embu Woman Representative seat.

Evangeline’s move comes even as Jubilee is facing a serious hit with many leaders defecting to Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza ahead of the August 9th General Election.

