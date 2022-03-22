Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Nicki Minaj’s husband. Kenneth Petty, grabbed the rapper’s bare bum as they posed for photos shared on Instagram.

The rapper wore skimpy lingerie that left her butt bare.

Sitting on her husband’s lap, Nicki had her back turned to the camera to display her backside while her husband used both hands to grab her buttcheeks.

See more photos of the couple below.