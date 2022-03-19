Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 19, 2022 – The ongoing bad blood between Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Deputy President William Ruto has gone a notch higher.

This is after Ngilu stripped Ruto naked, urging Kenyans living in the United Kingdom not to buy into the DP’s lies.

Ngilu, who is among the entourage that accompanied ODM Leader Raila Odinga for a five-day tour in the United Kingdom, went ahead to nickname the DP as ‘Rotten Ruto’ due to many evil things he has done.

“Those people who came here a week ago, I can tell you we know him and you know if you don’t call this man by his name and say how bad he is, no one will understand who he is.”

“I am therefore calling you out, William Ruto, your name is Rotten Ruto,” Ngilu said.

It is understood that this is not the first time the governor has publicly attacked the deputy president.

In September 2021, Ngilu made a public prayer at a rally asking God to take the deputy president in his special way claiming that the former Agriculture Minister is not a good person and would likely bring trouble to our country.

“Dear God, please take Deputy President William Ruto from our midst. This is not a good person; he is a person who will bring trouble to our country. Dear God, please take Ruto in your own special ways,” she prayed.

In November the same year, Ngilu revealed that she usually turns off her television set whenever Deputy President William Ruto is talking, claiming that she does not stand with Ruto’s lies dressed as campaign promises.

