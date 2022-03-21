Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 21 March 2022 – Over the weekend, a video of a distressed lady who was helplessly screaming inside a speeding Toyota Probox along the busy Thika Superhighway went viral.

Social media reports indicated that the lady was picked from Kenyatta University and bundled into a Probox before it started speeding off.

Motorists who spotted the car speeding off as the distressed lady screamed for help quickly called on the DCI and the National Police to trace the car and investigate what had happened.

Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso has cleared the air on the incident, following the public uproar.

He rubbished rumours that the lady was abducted.

According to Bruno, it was a disagreement between a man and his girlfriend.

The man and his girlfriend had been enjoying quality time together that Saturday night and after they left the club, she refused to accompany him home.

“Yes, it happened. But not a kidnapping situation as thought from the clip. It was a boyfriend-girlfriend situation disagreement after a day out.

“She’s a student at KU and had a scuffle with her boyfriend who wanted her to accompany him for the evening,” Shioso said.

The couple later reconciled and decided to put their differences aside.

Bruno said appropriate action will be taken against the man for his reckless acts on the road.

