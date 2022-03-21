Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – A guy who stole an iPhone has been exposed on Twitter.

Apparently, the photos he is taking using the stolen phone are being stored in the victim’s iCloud account, thus unmasking his identity.

He reportedly snatched the phone from the victim in the streets of Nairobi.

The victim’s friend shared a photo of the notorious thug on social media, hoping that he will be tracked down.

Does his wife even know what he does for a living?

See the Twitter post.

