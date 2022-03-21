Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has implored Deputy President William Ruto to name Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, as his running mate ahead of the August elections.

Speaking in Murang’a on Sunday, during the yet-to-be registered Kenya Kwanza alliance campaign trail, Gachagua said Nyoro has what it takes to be Ruto’s number two.

According to Gachagua, the outspoken Kiharu lawmaker has done a lot of work in marketing the candidature of William Ruto in the Mt Kenya region, saying there is need to give him a national platform.“When a tree falls, it gives out sprouts and Ndindi is one of them who we are looking up to. Give us this man to go and help Ruto garner votes to be able to win the election and form the next government.” Gachagua said.

Speaking later on, Ruto recognized that Ndindi has been his staunch supporter and has stood by him all the time.

“I know the people of Kiharu have not been seeing him here at home and that’s because he has been accompanying me everywhere I go, and I would urge you with humility to set him free so that we can go hunt for votes to be able to form the next Government,” DP Ruto said.

Nyoro now joins, Kandara MP Alice Wahome also from Murang’a County, and Gachagua himself as the potential running mate for DP Ruto from the vote-rich region of Mt Kenya.

Murang’a County, which has more than 500,000 registered voters, is going to play an important role in shaping the August presidential race, as the ODM leader is also considering Peter Kenneth as his running mate.

According to the latest opinion polls, Peter Kenneth has consistently stood out as the most preferred running mate of the ODM leader.

According to polls by Radio Africa group last month, Musalia Mudavadi remains Ruto’s best running mate at 28.7 percent followed by Gachagua who has 28 percent support.

The Kenyan DAILY POST