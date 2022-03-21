Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Former Taita Taveta Woman Representative, Joyce Lay, has revealed that her husband, William Lay, has many children out of wedlock.

In a long post on social media on Friday, the Ex-MP narrated how she is helping her husband in conducting DNA tests on the alleged children.

“I’m currently helping my husband go through several DNA tests, with different children born from different mothers; to establish if he’s truly the father.” Lay said.Lay revealed that it was through serious prayers that her husband agreed to reveal the identity of the children he sired outside their marriage.

“Men are comfortable living in a sin of lies in marriages. Many don’t want to speak the truth to their wives. I’m happy that my husband got the courage to tell me….only after a series of prayers,”

Lay further said that once the tests are done, she will share her story publicly as a way of encouraging other mothers.

“I shall share my story soon. It’s time to stand and fight for the children, that is being kept a secret, they also have a right,” she added.

According to the former lawmaker, children born outside wedlock need to be protected because they are innocent.

“It’s time to stand up for them, children who cannot understand what’s going on in their lives….children who didn’t choose to be born in such conditions,” she stated.

The ex-legislature is challenging couples to be forthright with each other saying it is one of reducing the number of homeless children in the streets.

“Maybe we might reduce, the number of homeless children in the streets. Some children are sent to the streets after their fathers fail to take care of them….their mothers too.” the Ex-MP stated.

Before reconciling, William and Joyce who got married on August 25, 2007, had separately filed for divorce six years ago.

The Kenyan DAILY POST