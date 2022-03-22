Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 March 2022 – A Kamba lady caused a commotion on Twitter after she posted photos in a barbershop that she runs along Eastern bypass and asked men to go get shaved in her place of work.

What caught the attention of many men is the figure-hugging dresses that she rocks while at work.

Men flooded her timeline with hilarious comments, with some asking whether she offers ‘extra services’ in her Kinyozi other than shaving.

See the photos she posted to market her kinyozi business and sparked reactions among men.

