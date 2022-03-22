Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed how the ‘deep state’ will rig out Deputy President William Ruto during the August 9th Presidential election.

In a tweet on Monday, Ngunyi, who is supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga”s presidential bid, quoted former Soviet leader Nikita Sergeyevich Khrushchev who said ” It’s not who votes, it’s who counts the votes.

“Remember: Those who CAST the VOTE do not count. Those who COUNT the Vote DETERMINE everything (Nikita Krushev). POLL: Who will YOU vote for?,” Mutahi wrote.

But in a rejoinder, controversial Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna told off Mutahi, saying he will be shocked in August since all Kenyans will protect their votes to avoid rigging.

“Azimio Ng’ombe, @MutahiNgunyi: Nikita Khrushchev will not rise from his grave at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow and travel to Kenya in order to rig elections for you. NYET. Kenyans will PROTECT their votes with their lives on August 9th,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

