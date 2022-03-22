Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 22, 2022– Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed how Deputy President William Ruto outsmarted Mt Kenya politicians who were planning to push him out of the Mt Kenya region.

Two years ago, 40 Mt Kenya politicians met at La Mada Hotel in Nairobi to plan how to annihilate Ruto because of his meteoric rise in the vote-rich region.

According to Ngunyi, when Ruto got wind of the plan, he came up with a clever move where he said the 40 politicians who were meeting at La Mada hotel were planning to assassinate him.

This according to Mutahi Ngunyi, made those who were plotting against DP Ruto in La Mada Hotel scatter, making him the undisputed Mt Kenya kingpin up to date.

The politicians who were meeting at La Mada to plan on how to vanquish Ruto were led by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

