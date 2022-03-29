Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has predicted doom for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is vying for the presidency in August.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Mutahi said Raila Odinga will lose the election if he continues relying on the deep state.

Mutahi said the deep state has already failed President Uhuru Kenyatta and if Raila continues trusting them, they will fail him in August.

Mutahi advised Raila to activate the machinery he has been using in the last three elections or else Deputy President William Ruto will humiliate him in August.

“If DEEP STATE has failed Uhuru Kenyatta, they will FAIL Raila in this ELECTION.

“Raila should ACTIVATE the machinery that has given him 44% in three ELECTIONS,” Ngunyi said.

