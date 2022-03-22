Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Renowned Kenyan political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has conducted an opinion poll that has spelled doom for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

Mutahi, who now works at State House, Nairobi, as a propagandist, asked Kenyans whom they will support for Presidency in August between Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja, Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement, and Jimmy Wanjigi whom he referred to as Kwacha Man.

Surprisingly, over 41,000 Kenyans took part in the poll and 48.5 percent of them said they will vote for Ruto and ‘hasla bandia’.

42 percent of the respondents said they will vote for Raila Odinga while 2.1 percent supported Wanjigi the Kwacha man.

6.6 percent said they will support none of the above.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.