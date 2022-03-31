Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 31, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi has warned the Luhya community against supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in this year’s election.

Speaking in Muhudi, Hamisi constituency in Vihiga County, Mudavadi said Raila’s Azimio la Umoja coalition does not have the interest of the Luhya community at heart.

Mudavadi said, unlike the Kenya Kwanza coalition, which has his face and that of Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ujla, the Azimio la Umoja has only prioritized the interests of the people of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, and that of Kalonzo Musyoka.

“In Kenya Kwanza we are well-represented and the alliance stands to develop the whole country not only three regions as is the case with our competitors,” Musalia said.

Raila has been crisscrossing the vote-rich Western region and promising to revive the sugar sector if he is elected president in the August 9, General Election.

“Cartels have continued to frustrate the process of reviving the sugar sector. I want to assure you that I will ensure that all our sugar industries are fully back to their operations,” Raila Odinga said during his recent visit to the region.

However, the ANC leader poked holes at Raila’s promise to revive the sugar sector, accusing him of using the industries as campaign projects every election period.

Mudavadi wondered how the former prime minister will resuscitate the sugar industry should he win the presidency, yet he has failed to bring the sector back to its feet for the four years he has been part of the Jubilee government.

“Since the Handshake, why hasn’t he used that position to bring money to the industries? Over Sh200 billion was diverted to Nyanza, why didn’t he bring the money to this region?” posed Mudavadi.

