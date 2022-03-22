Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again expressed his bitterness with President Uhuru Kenyatta over his decision to support his arch-rival and ODM Leader Raila Odinga instead of him in the upcoming elections as they had agreed.

Speaking in Murang’a County over the weekend, Ruto lamented that though the president had differed with him, it was out of order for him to back the opposition leader’s presidential bid.

“We have been through many challenges together including facing the International Criminal Court (ICC) with him…We faced Mr. Raila Odinga’s Opposition together in 2002, 2013 and twice in 2017. I also consider myself to be his friend. It was a mistake to alienate me for Mr. Odinga,” Ruto said.

“My greatest shock was that, even if he felt I was not fit to succeed him, certainly by settling on Mr. Odinga who had so far given us all sorts of political problems was the epitome of fine betrayal,” he added.

Ruto further noted that the president was wrong to judge him as a leader who could not protect his interest once he retires in August.

He said that the Head of State was his friend and there was no way he would betray their relationship if he retired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.