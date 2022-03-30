Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 March 2022 – It was a bad day for a notorious fraudster who has a habit of conning unsuspecting Safaricom customers.

The cunning fraudster sends fake Mpesa messages to Safaricom customers and then calls them, claiming that he sent the money by mistake.

He then politely requests the money to be refunded.

Some unsuspecting Kenyans who are not tech-savvy fall into the trap of the fraudster thanks to his soothing voice but recently, the shameless fraudster met his match.

Listen to this hilarious conversation.

