Saturday, March 19, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, Friday reawakened ghosts of the 1969 oath where late former President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta forced Kikuyus to take an oath and vowed not to allow members of the Luo community to rule the country.

The secretive oath was administered at Uhuru’s Ichaweri home where all Kikuyus including women and children were ferried to the home and forced to take the oath.

Kikuyus were forced to take an oath since Mzee Jomo Kenyatta was worried about the 1969 elections which had turned out to be a two-horse race between him and late Jaramongi Oginga Odinga.

On Friday, while campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in Gatundu, Kuria reminded Uhuru that Mzee Jomo Kenyatta administered an oath that made them stick to a promise that leadership will never leave the Kikuyu tribe.

He claimed that Uhuru supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is going against late Kenyatta’s wishes and he may receive a curse that will affect his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

