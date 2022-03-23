Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has finally spoken after Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid on Wednesday.

In a colorful ceremony held at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, Karua who was accompanied by Narc Kenya top brass, said she has endorsed Raila Odinga because he is the best man to lead the country after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I’m here to confirm that from now onwards, Narc Kenya and I are supporting the Azimio La Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga for the presidency,” Karua said.

Reacting to Karua’s decision to endorse Raila, Kuria, who is supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid, said he respects her decision the same way { Karua} respected his decision when he joined Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“I respect the decision by my sister Martha Karua to join Azimio just like she respected my decision to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. Ultimately Kenya is the winner and democracy will prevail. May the best team win,” Kuria said.

