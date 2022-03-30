Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has predicted how Deputy President William Ruto will beat former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the August 9th poll.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Kuria, who is also the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, noted that Azimio la Umoja movement which is allied to Raila Odinga has 9 stronghold counties while Kenya Kwanza Alliance which is allied to Ruto has 23 counties supporting it.
Kuria named 15 counties as a battleground between the two coalitions.
The controversial lawmaker noted that DP Ruto is ahead in Nakuru, Laikipia, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Muranga, Nyeri, Muranga, Kiambu, Baringo, Bomet, Kericho, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Turkana, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kajiado and Narok Counties.
Raila Odinga on the other hand commands Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, Busia, Mombasa, and Kilifi counties.
According to Kuria, there will be 15 battleground counties that will determine who will be the 5th president. They include; Kakamega, Samburu, Isiolo, Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Nairobi, Lamu, Kwale, Tana River and Taita Taveta.
Here is Kuria‘s post showing how Ruto will whitewash Raila Odinga in August.
130 Days to go. Here is the current state of play. Game on!
Azimio
1 Kisumu
2. Siaya
3. Migori
4. Homa Bay
5. Kisii
6. Nyamira
7. Busia
8. Mombasa
9. Kilifi
Battle Ground
1. Kakamega
2. Samburu
3. Isiolo
4. Marsabit
5. Garissa
6. Mandera
7. Wajir
8. Kitui
9. Machakos
10. Makueni
11. Nairobi
12. Lamu
13. Kwale
14. Tana River
15. Taita Taveta
Kenya Kwanza
1. Nakuru
2. Laikipia
3. Meru
4. Embu
5. Tharaka Nithi
6. Kirinyaga
7. Nyandarua
8. Nyeri
9. Muranga
10. Kiambu
11. Baringo
12. Bomet
13. Kericho
14. Elegeyo Marakwet
15. Nandi
16. Uasin Gishu
17. Trans Nzoia
18. West Pokot
19. Turkana
20. Vihiga
21. Bungoma
22. Kajiado
23. Narok
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
