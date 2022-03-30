Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has predicted how Deputy President William Ruto will beat former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the August 9th poll.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Kuria, who is also the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, noted that Azimio la Umoja movement which is allied to Raila Odinga has 9 stronghold counties while Kenya Kwanza Alliance which is allied to Ruto has 23 counties supporting it.

Kuria named 15 counties as a battleground between the two coalitions.

The controversial lawmaker noted that DP Ruto is ahead in Nakuru, Laikipia, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Muranga, Nyeri, Muranga, Kiambu, Baringo, Bomet, Kericho, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Turkana, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kajiado and Narok Counties.

Raila Odinga on the other hand commands Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, Busia, Mombasa, and Kilifi counties.

According to Kuria, there will be 15 battleground counties that will determine who will be the 5th president. They include; Kakamega, Samburu, Isiolo, Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Nairobi, Lamu, Kwale, Tana River and Taita Taveta.

Here is Kuria‘s post showing how Ruto will whitewash Raila Odinga in August.

130 Days to go. Here is the current state of play. Game on!

Azimio

1 Kisumu

2. Siaya

3. Migori

4. Homa Bay

5. Kisii

6. Nyamira

7. Busia

8. Mombasa

9. Kilifi

Battle Ground

1. Kakamega

2. Samburu

3. Isiolo

4. Marsabit

5. Garissa

6. Mandera

7. Wajir

8. Kitui

9. Machakos

10. Makueni

11. Nairobi

12. Lamu

13. Kwale

14. Tana River

15. Taita Taveta

Kenya Kwanza

1. Nakuru

2. Laikipia

3. Meru

4. Embu

5. Tharaka Nithi

6. Kirinyaga

7. Nyandarua

8. Nyeri

9. Muranga

10. Kiambu

11. Baringo

12. Bomet

13. Kericho

14. Elegeyo Marakwet

15. Nandi

16. Uasin Gishu

17. Trans Nzoia

18. West Pokot

19. Turkana

20. Vihiga

21. Bungoma

22. Kajiado

23. Narok

The Kenyan DAILY POST.