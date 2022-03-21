Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Allies of President Uhuru Kenyatta and those of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, are now calling for the immediate arrest of Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.

This was after the outspoken legislator alleged that the vote-rich Mt Kenya region took a post-colonial oath not to support leaders outside the region, remarks that were presumably targeting the Luo community.

But the Azimio leaders, who over the weekend took their vote hunting mission to Nairobi County, demanded action be taken against the Gatundu South MP over what they termed as ethnic profiling.The leaders, who include Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, and Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, said the lawmaker’s utterances promote tribal hatred and that they should be investigated and Kuria held accountable.

“We want to ask the IG to arrest him because he is profiling certain communities. Let him be in custody for claiming that someone from other communities cannot be president in this country,” Embakasi East MP Babu Own said.

On his part, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said they will dedicate their prayers to Kuria so that he tames his tongue even as they wait for his arrest.

“We will not insult him, instead we will pray that the same God who healed his leg will also heal his mouth and heart against making such remarks,” Sifuna said.

During a Kenya Kwanza rally in Gatundu on Friday, the Chama Cha Kazi party leader told President Uhuru Kenyatta that he risks being cursed for backing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the Presidency.

“In 1969 when you are under siege you rally 300,000 Kikuyus to take an oath-at a fee-binding them never to elect an uncircumcised person,

“50 years later without calling for another oath to undo the first one, you unilaterally make an about-turn and expect the whole community to follow you,” Kuria said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST