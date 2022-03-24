Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has expressed his disappointment after former Citizen TV presenter, Janet Mbugua, refused to be his running mate.

Kuria, who is vying for Kiambu County gubernatorial position, had picked Janet as his deputy during the August 9th poll.

But in a social media post on Thursday, Kuria said Janet had failed to take up the post over what she said as “unforeseen personal emergencies that she had to attend to immediately”.

However, the Chama Cha Kazi party leader maintained that his administration will find a way to benefit from Janet’s experience and capacity in the future.

The controversial lawmaker described Janet as the best bet who could have added advantage to his team since she is a vibrant youth, professional and would have brought all women on board.

“I feel the loss. Janet is a huge inspiration for the youth, for professionals, for women and for young mothers of this country” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST