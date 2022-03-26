Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 26, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has apologised to members of the Luo Community for saying that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is uncircumcised.

Kuria, who spoke in Kiambu county two weeks ago, said the 1969 oath that the Kikuyu community took banned the community from supporting uncircumcised men for the seat of the Presidency.

Kuria further said it will be a curse for Kikuyus to support Raila Odinga for the presidency because he is uncircumcised.

Kuria‘s sentiments received a huge backlash from Kenyans who accused him of being an ethnic chauvinist who is using circumcision as a tool to divide Kenyans.

On Saturday, Kuria on a long Facebook post apologised to the Luo community and said he only said what was in the 1969 oath that Kikuyus were forced to take by late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Here is what Moses Kuria wrote on his Facebook page

“As I have said it before, I have nothing personal against Raila Odinga and more so the Luo Community. I was only referring to a 1969 oath that was administered before I was born and whose details can be given by Captain Kungu Muigai, nephew to Jomo Kenyatta in whose homestead the oath was administered by Kungu’s father James Gitoki Muigai. Rev John Gatu, the late Njenga Karume referred to the same oath. To all those villifying me I say this, these historical accidents explain so much of what is happening today then you wonder why. Throwing stones at me is not the wise thing to do. Trying to learn something from what I am saying is more helpful,“

The Kenyan DAILY POST.