Friday, March 25, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has condemned the roughing up of journalists by ODM goons at Orange House on Thursday.

During the shameful incident, Moses Nyamori of Standard Media Group and Luke Awich of Star Newspaper were assaulted at Chungwa House by a security team acting on orders from ODM security official Bernard Kadundo who had ordered they be kicked out.

The security team roughed up the two journalists, tore their clothes and broke Awich’s phone.

In reaction to the incident, Kuria claimed that even the ODM leader’s running mate can be attacked in his presence, and he will do nothing.

“The attack on journalists by Azimio goons at Orange House further confirms something that I told a friend who was moving to Azimio.

“Even if you are Raila’s running mate you can be roughed up by his barbaric goons’ right in front of him and he will do nothing.

“Later Makau Mutua will issue a statement promising to investigate,’” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

