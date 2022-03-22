Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has begged Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, to join Deputy President William Ruto‘s Kenya Kwanza Alliance and send dynasties home in August.

Dynasty is a term used to refer to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga since they were raised on a silver platter since their fathers were President and Vice President respectively after independence.

Now, in a social media post on Tuesday, Kuria urged Karua to join Ruto and be named his running mate to send Uhuru and Raila home.

Kuria said he will be happy to see poor Kenyans raised barefooted being the President and Deputy President in August.

This is what Moses Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

“To my good friend and soul mate Hon Martha Karua. We can not make ourselves ideal humans from clay.

We can only live with the ones God gave us, with all their imperfections and frailties. Pick a side and put on your Jersey. I look forward to an imminent Ruto-Karua ticket to save this country from eternal dynastic domination and give hope to millions of children who went to school barefooted.

If you decide otherwise you will still remain my sister, my senior and my friend,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.