Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 29 March 2022 – It’s now emerging that Janet Mbugua’s husband, Eddie Ndichu, developed a long-term cheating habit in the early stages of their relationship before quickly becoming a full-fledged womanizer.

According to sources, Eddie was cheating on the popular TV girl with various women while she was pregnant with their second child.

While Janet tolerated his cheating behaviors for quite some time, she got fed up when she busted him having sex with a campus slay queen in their matrimonial home.

She reportedly returned home early from work and caught her husband busy chewing the campus lady, prompting her to pack and go and since then, she has never returned to their matrimonial home.

Eddie would also assault Janet, leaving her with physical injuries.

At times, she couldn’t attend business meetings due to bruises.

“Janet would skip meetings with stakeholders and sponsors because she had been beaten up the night before.

“She would sometimes cancel last minute and not show up for no apparent reason,” a source revealed.

Janet’s ex-husband has since moved on and found a new lady to warm his heart.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.