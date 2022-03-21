Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – A young man from Tana River caused a stir after he drummed up support for ODM leader Raila Odinga and his Azimio La Umoja movement while rocking a UDA T-shirt.

He had been hired to attend a UDA rally in Tana River and when he was questioned about his political stand, he said that he is firmly behind Raila Odinga.

“Kura yangu ni ya Raila. Usione kama nimevaa t-shirt ya UDA ukadhani niko na Ruto,( I am voting for Raila, don’t think I am voting for Ruto because I am wearing a UDA t-shirt,) “ he said.

The video comes amidst a report by NTV that politicians, led by Ruto, are spending millions of shillings to hire crowds.

According to an expose aired on NTV, the scheme is carried out by a well-organized underground network of political mobilisers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.