Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 25 March 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is the subject of discussion on social media after he was spotted having fun in a strip club.

Sonko forgot all his troubles and partied hard in the strip club, where he was seen grinding on the strippers and slapping their booties with wads of cash.

The emcee recognized his presence and cheered him as he continued splashing money on the strippers.

The former Governor is a well-known drunkard and party animal.

Even when he was the Governor for Nairobi, he used to frequent popular strip clubs in the city while in the company of his bodyguards, who kept watching to ensure no one was taking photos and videos.

Below are viral videos of Sonko at a strip club.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.