Friday, March 25, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has come to Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s rescue after he was linked to the disappearance of a clinical officer in Sharon Otieno’s case.

According to sources, the clinical officer, identified as Mr. Cliff Momanyi, reportedly went missing after testifying in Sharon Otieno’s murder case on Wednesday.

Taking to his official Twitter account on Friday, Miguna accused the ‘Kuzimia Team’ of falsely accusing Governor Obado of being behind the disappearance of the clinical officer.

The General further revealed that Momanyi had gone to his parents’ home in Bomet without notifying anyone and this made Obado be accused of his disappearance.

“Isn’t there a witness protection program in Kenya? How did Cliff Momanyi (a clinical officer incorrectly referred to as a medic) “vanish” to his parents’ home in Bomet without their knowledge?

“The Kuzimia Team must apologize to Okoth Obado for accusing him of his “disappearance,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

