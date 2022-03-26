Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 26, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement(NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed why he endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid despite knowing very well that he is corrupt as hell.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Friday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said his decision to support Ruto doesn’t change the fact that he is corrupt.

Miguna said he endorsed Ruto because he is better than former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“I say it’s a load of crap because I haven’t changed.” Dr. Ruto has been branded corrupt before, and I continue to do so. I didn’t change, I didn’t say he’s good, I didn’t say he’s clean, do you understand? “I’m saying Raila is considerably worse, far worse,” Miguna said.

Miguna further said he cannot support Raila Odinga because he succumbed to people who manipulated his elections in the past by agreeing to cooperate with President Kenyatta.

