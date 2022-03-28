Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed how the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will help Deputy President William Ruto if revived by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

On Monday, Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira announced the seven-judge bench chaired by Chief Justice Martha Koome will issue the verdict on Thursday at 9.00 am.

The apex court will either uphold the ruling of the Court of Appeal that rendered the BBI process unconstitutional, null and void or invalidate the lower court’s ruling altogether.

However, reacting to the announcement, Miguna said if BBI is revived, it will bolster Ruto’s campaigns since the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team will use the document to mobilise Kenyans to reject former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

“If the Supreme Court allows #BBIFraud, we will use it to MOBILIZE voters to DEFEAT conman @RailaOdingaso as to PROTECT THE KATIBA from MUTILATION.

“If the Supreme Court buries the #BBIFraud, we will use it to campaign against #BBI promoters. Either way, they lose,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.