Sunday, March 20, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has suffered a major blow after a former ODM governor and 14 MCAs from Tana River County dumped the Orange party for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Ruto, who is the UDA party leader, welcomed the leaders to the wheelbarrow party, stating it is the ‘winning team’

The leaders were led by former Tana River Governor Hussein Dhado and Tana River County Assembly Speaker.

“Welcome to the Hustler Nation former Tana River Governor Hussein Dhado, the Speaker of the County Assembly, 14 MCAs from Jubilee, Kanu and ODM out of the 23 and other aspirants,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.

This is a fatal blow to Raila Odinga since Tana River county is one of his strongholds, where ODM has been dominating the seats from Governor to MCAs seats.

