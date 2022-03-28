Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 28, 2022 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, recently performed at a PCEA church, where she left church elders thirsting over her assets.

The curvy gospel singer rocked a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her big hips and derriere.

Lincoln’s big derriere was protruding as she blessed the congregants with her gospel songs.

Netizens have in the recent past been discussing how the popular singer dresses for church.

Some feel that the figure-hugging dresses that she rocks to the church are too seductive.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.