Thursday, March 24, 2022 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has reacted to NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua’s decision to join Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja movement.

Karua joined Azimio yesterday and announced that she would back Raila Odinga for the presidency.

“I’m here to confirm that Narc Kenya and I are supporting the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga,” Martha Karua said.

Reacting to the move, Kuria stated he didn’t expect Karua to join forces with Raila but he respects her decision.

“I respect the decision by my sister Martha Karua to join Azimio just like she respected my decision to join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. Ultimately Kenya is the winner and democracy will prevail. May the best team win,” he said.

The legislator led Chama cha Kazi in joining Kenya Kwanza led by Deputy President William Ruto.

Karua’s One Kenya Alliance principals (OKA) co-principals, Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, had already joined the Azimio bandwagon.

