Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – NARC-Kenya Leader Martha Karua has come out to set the record straight on joining either Raila Odinga’s Azimio or Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza ahead of the August election.

Speaking during an interview, Karua reiterated she is not interested in joining either the Azimio La Umoja Coalition or Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

She noted that she does not subscribe to either of the two coalitions despite being described as the front-runner in the running mate race.

According to Karua, she is a member of Narc-Kenya and is comfortable in her party.

Nonetheless, Karua admitted that her party is in talks with like-minded formations ahead of the August 9 General Elections.

“Martha Karua belongs to NARC-Kenya. She is not outside in the rain… She is in a comfortable home called Narc-Kenya… There is no deadline for people getting coalitions. We can still walk together even with my former OKA team players,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST