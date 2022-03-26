Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 26, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has finally revealed why she joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

On Tuesday, Karua caused an ‘earthquake’ in Kenya’s political scene when she endorsed Raila Odinga for the top seat in August.

Speaking in Butere, Kakamega County on Saturday, Karua, who had accompanied Raila Odinga, said she joined Azimio because Mt Kenya residents are fully behind the movement.

“Watu wa Butere Mulembe? Mulembe khadi? Mkiniona hapa muelewe ya kwamba mlima umekubali baba. Na mimi na chama ya NARC Kenya tumejitolea kusimama na baba mpaka aingie state house. Maisha yake yote ametupigania haki za mkenya. Baba hana chuki ni wakuunganisha. Hatutaki wale wanakugawanisha watu! Tutoke sote tupigie baba kura! Tumekubaliana“.

“Sisi watu wa Mt Kenya tuko nyuma ya baba,”Karua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST