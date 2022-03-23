Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – Kirinyaga ‘Iron Lady’ Martha Karua may be headed to Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza if the position that has been dangled to her is anything to go by.

This is after she was offered a running mate position if she joined Ruto’s camp.

Venting on social media, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria implored the NARC Kenya leader to join the yet-to-be registered Kenya Kwanza coalition.

While calling on Karua to choose between the Azimio and Kenya Kwanza, the outspoken legislator said Karua is perfect to be William Ruto’s presidential running mate, adding that their merger will save the country from eternal dynastic domination.

According to Kuria, it’s only a Ruto-Karua ticket that will save Kenyan politics from dynastic domination.

“Pick a side and put on your Jersey. I look forward to an imminent Ruto-Karua ticket to save this country from eternal dynastic domination and give hope to millions of children who went to school barefooted,” Kuria said.

This comes even as pressure mounts on the NARC Kenya party leader to either join the ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja or William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance ahead of the August 9 polls.

However, despite the pressure, the Kirinyaga gubernatorial hopeful has insisted that she is still analyzing which coalition to support in this year’s presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST