Friday, March 25, 2022 – NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua just proved that she is a political genius by joining ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

This is according to political commentator Gordon Opiyo, who lauded Karua’s decision to work with Raila in this year’s General Election.

According to Opiyo, the Kirinyaga gubernatorial hopeful would have walked straight into the Opposition had she joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition.

In a long Facebook post, Opiyo argued that Karua made a very good decision since the chances of Ruto winning the presidency have dwindled after he failed to convince political heavyweights to join his camp.

He stated that the chances of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga winning the prize are currently very high, one of the major factors that Karua put into consideration before throwing her weight behind the Azimio la Umoja.

“Martha Karua faced what many reasonable people face… You are presented with two very unpalatable options… Raila or Ruto…However, after serious consideration and being realistic, she chose Raila. Not that Raila is an Angel. But reality forces you to make some serious decisions….”

“Nobody can join the opposition akiona live live… Afadhali opposition ikupate Bahati mbaya, but joining Ruto, is joining opposition live live…” he said.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Karua announced that she has officially ditched the One Kenya Alliance and that she will support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake partner in this year’s General Election.

She noted that she reached that decision after analyzing both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio, adding that she chose Raila over Ruto because he has demonstrated leadership and selfless contribution to Kenya’s democracy.

