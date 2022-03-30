Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has hinted that the Supreme Court will rule in favor of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proponents when it delivers its judgment on Thursday, March 31st.

Speaking on Tuesday, Martha, who was opposed to BBI, changed the tune and said even if BBI is revived she will discuss it with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, who are the proponents, to see how some contentious clauses in the document can be resolved.

“We will accept the decision and sit down with Uhuru and Raila and see how these contentious clauses can be resolved,” Karua said.

The Supreme Court under the leadership of Chief Justice Martha Koome will make the ruling tomorrow at 9.00 am.

“Take notice that the judgment in this matter will be delivered on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9.00 am before the Supreme Court of Kenya,” read the notice by the Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira

The Kenyan DAILY POST