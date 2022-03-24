Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 24, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has claimed that Martha Karua had no choice but to support him, given the options she had.

Speaking at Serena Hotel, where he officially received Karua into Azimio, Raila stated that the NARC Kenya Party leader had limited options on her preferred presidential candidate in the upcoming election.

According to the ODM leader, Karua could not have chosen DP William Ruto as he is anti-reformist.

“I don’t think she had any other choice, because the difference between this side and the other side (DP Ruto) is like day and night, black or white,” Raila said.

The ODM leader recounted the role of Martha Karua in the second liberation of the county, saying she was a general in the struggle.

“Martha Karua has paid a heavy price in the struggle for the second liberation of this country; she stood firm when very few dared,” Raila added.

Speaking earlier on, Karua revealed that her move was influenced by Raila’s selflessness and history of putting the interest of the nation above any other things.

“All sides have people who do not believe in the rule of law, and all sides have good people. I have been looking keenly and I have been able without much struggle to identify a critical mass of good people within the Azimio coalition.

“And that is all that is needed for the liberation of this country,” Karua said.

Even though Karua’s move is not by surprise, the two have not been reading from the same script since 2007.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.