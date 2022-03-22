Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has finally revealed the Presidential candidate she will support between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila, 77, is using Azimio La Umoja Movement to endear himself to the masses while DP Ruto is using Kenya Kwanza Alliance to market himself ahead of the election slated for August 9th.

For the last two weeks, Martha Karua has been blowing hot and cold on which side of the political divide she will eventually choose.

As speculation on the possibility of Martha Karua being a running mate to either Ruto or Raila continues, she has finally come out to set the record straight on the person she is supporting for the country’s top seat if her conduct on social media today is anything to go by.

Responding to a social media challenge that had asked users to choose between Ruto and Raila, the NARC Kenya boss chose Raila Odinga.

Here is a retweet of Karua endorsing Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.