Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, has blasted Daily Nation for distorting a statement she made about KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka.

On Tuesday, the publication claimed that Karua said she dumped One Kenya Alliance (OKA) after realising Kalonzo and Moi are traitors.

Karua, in a social media post, distanced herself from such remarks, saying that they are not from her as claimed by the popular daily.

She further challenged the media house to support the claims with a video clip if indeed she uttered the words.

“Shame on you for deliberate distortion. These are your words, not mine! I dare you to post the video,” Karua stated.

Kalonzo and Gideon Moi abandoned OKA and joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement.

And since the two joined Azimio, Martha Karua has not been spotted anywhere close to that camp as well as Cyrus Jirongo, something which has spoken volumes on what exactly she could be thinking of Kalonzo and Gideon Moi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.