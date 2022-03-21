Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – A video has emerged online, showing the moment a man attacked his friend for trying to introduce him to homosexuality.

A male voice speaking in the background was heard saying he won’t allow the gay man to go scot-free. He insisted that he needs to beat him up to prove that he is straight.

He maintained that he really loves women and would not accept a man to force him into homosexuality.

Watch the video below