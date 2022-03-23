Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, has for the first time criticised Kenyans who have been abusing her son.

For the last 4 years, Uhuru has been receiving torrents of abuses from a section of Kenyans opposed to his handshake with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking publicly for the first time over the criticism of her son, the former First Lady said “the president means well for Kenya.”

“Depending on how one is raised up in his or her home even when they come out in public they cannot go out insulting others.

“I want to tell those who are engaging in insults that we will leave them like that if at all they were taught insults while growing up,” Mama Ngina stated.

She said engaging in insults publicly is all about poor upbringing.

