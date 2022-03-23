Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 23, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, has revealed the reason why her son fell out with his Deputy, William Ruto.

In a rare interview on Tuesday, Mama Ngina, who is the matriarch of the larger Kenyatta family, said Uhuru is a good man and what led to the fallout with his deputy is because Ruto was showing a lot of disrespect to his boss.

“He (President Uhuru Kenyatta) had no ill will but if your junior shows you disrespect, you don’t bother, you just continue moving forward. The direction which he is showing you, follow it,’ Mama Ngina stated as he begged the Kikuyu nation to follow her son’s advice.

The former First Lady also defended her son’s decision to support Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to succeed him once he exits office at the end of his second and final term in August, saying, “the president means well for Kenya.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST