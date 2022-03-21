Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 21, 2022 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has lost his cool and blasted Kenyans for poking their noses in his affairs.

Speaking during an interview, Kalonzo told Kenyans to leave him alone and stop talking about him.

Instead, he told Kenyans to focus their energy on feeding their children and looking for jobs.

“People should stop talking about Kalonzo and focus on their children’s food and jobs,” he said.

At the same time, Kalonzo urged Kenyans to join the Wiper Movement, saying it is not a tribal party.

He maintained that he is the regions’ kingpin, adding that ODM leader Raila Odinga was told the same when he visited Ukambani.

He said it is because of him that CORD and NASA coalitions got many votes from the Ukambani region in 2013 and 2017 polls.

“It is going to be the same because I have given my opinions and direction,” he said.

Kalonzo endorsed Raila for the presidency for a third time last Saturday despite an existing agreement indicating that Raila was to support him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST