Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 19, 2022 – An opinion poll conducted by Radio Africa has shown the candidate who will win the Machakos County gubernatorial seat in August.

The seat has attracted various candidates including, former Machakos County Senator Johnstone Muthama, former President Uhuru Kenyatta Chief of Staff, and Head of Presidential Delivery Unit Nzioka Waita, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and veteran politician Wavinya Ndeti.

The Radio Africa poll conducted by the Star Newspaper asked who would you vote for as Machakos County Governor if elections were held today?

In the poll, Muthama, who is using the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), emerged as the winner with 35 percent, while Nzioka Waita came second with 33 percent. Wavinya Ndeti emerged third with 18 percent, while Mike Sonko closed the poll with 15 percent.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.