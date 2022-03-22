Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 22, 2022 – Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed their newborn son’s name.

More than a month after the makeup mogul announced that her second child with the rapper was named Wolf Webster, Jenner took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, March 21, to reveal that it’s no longer his name.

The reality show star and businesswoman wrote;

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE. WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM.

“JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.”

The announcement came just a few hours after Jenner shared intimate footage from the moments leading up to her son’s birth.

“He’s out!” Kris Jenner excitedly shouted in the video, as Kylie said, “Hi, buddy!” “Oh, my gosh. Your son is here!” Kylie then told Scott, who said, “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big boy?”

The home video, titled “To Our Son,” also captures most of Kylie’s second pregnancy, including her very first doctor’s appointment. At the time, Kylie had just learned that she was “days away … from a heartbeat.”

The video also includes Kylie’s giraffe-themed baby shower for her son and a brief interview with Scott’s mother, who gushed that she is “so happy that [Kylie] is the mother” of her grandkids.

Kylie and Scott, who have been dating on and off since Coachella 2017, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018, after a very secretive pregnancy. Four years and one day later, she welcomed her son on Feb. 2, 2022.