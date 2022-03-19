Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 19, 2022 – Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi seems to have committed political suicide by joining former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja Movement if the result of the latest opinion poll is anything to go by.

According to the poll conducted by Mizani Africa, if Meru County gubernatorial elections are held today, Kawira Mwangaza will win the seat with 42.6 percent followed by Kiraitu Murungi with 33.2 percent.

24.2 percent of the respondents were undecided.

This is a big blow to Kiraitu, who endorsed Raila Odinga last week, saying he is the best-placed person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.

“We have done the research, talked to opponents and listened to confidential reports. I can confidently tell you that the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya is no other than Raila Odinga,” Kiraitu said.

Here is the graphical representation of the opinion poll showing Kiraitu is going home for endorsing Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.