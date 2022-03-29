Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi County Senator, Prof. Kithure Kindiki, has revealed how President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are dealing with Ukambani leaders who are supporting Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential quest in August.

Kindiki, who spoke on Tuesday when accompanying Ruto in Kitui County, said Uhuru and Raila have realised that they have no substantial support in the Ukambani region even after buying Kalonzo Musyoka and now they want to harass leaders who are campaigning for DP Ruto.

The senator said Uhuru and Raila have planned to use the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to threaten them and harass them for supporting Ruto.

“Our opponents have now seen that we in Ukambani have decided to unite and defeat them even if they have Kalonzo on their side. A source has told me that they want to use Investigative bodies and other organizations to threaten Ruto Allies who have risen and defended him and become a threat to them.

“Destroying them politically will not be our downfall, because they think the votes will be divided. We will get stronger,” Kindiki stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.